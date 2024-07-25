IIT Delhi Introduces Certificate Programme In Hybrid Electric Vehicles Design

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IITD) has introduced a new certificate program focused on the design of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) to address the growing need for expertise in vehicle electrification as the automotive sector progresses toward sustainability.

According to an official announcement from IIT Delhi, this six-month certificate program is tailored for engineers in mechanical, electrical, automotive, and related fields who wish to build a robust foundation in EV/HEV technologies. It also supports professionals looking to enhance their existing knowledge in the EV/HEV domain.

The program covers essential topics such as thermodynamics, internal combustion engines, electric machines and drives, power electronics, automotive hybridisation, and battery design and modelling. This comprehensive curriculum aims to equip participants with the skills needed to drive innovation in the field.

The certificate program will enable participants to:

Describe the operational characteristics of internal combustion engines (ICE)

Detail the processes involved in vehicle hybridization and electrification

Explain various electric machines and propulsion technologies used in HEVs

Outline the principles behind different energy storage systems

Discuss methods for testing and modelling battery performance, reliability, and safety

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility for this program includes engineering graduates (Mechanical, Electrical, Automotive, and related fields) or diploma holders (10+2+3) from recognised universities (UGC/AICTE/DEC/AIU/State Government/recognised international institutions). Classes will commence on October 13, 2024. The fee for the programme is Rs 1,10,000 plus GST.

Those who complete the program with a minimum grade of 50% and an attendance rate of at least 50% will receive a certificate of completion from the Continuing Education Programme (CEP) at IIT Delhi, according to the announcement.