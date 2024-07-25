IIT Delhi To Offer BTech In Design, JEE (Advanced) Rankings Required

The Department of Design at the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi will introduce a new four-year undergraduate program, 'BTech in Design,' starting in the academic year 2025-26. Enrollment in the program will be based on JEE (Advanced) rankings.

Interested candidates will also need to pass the design aptitude test, UCEED (Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design).

This program is tailored for creative individuals who aim to understand socio-technical systems and develop solutions for complex issues within these systems.

Students enrolled in the BTech in Design will acquire knowledge of current technologies, systematic design thinking processes, research methods for analysing socio-technical systems, communication and presentation skills, and teamwork.

This transdisciplinary program combines the strengths of technology and design, offering a unique blend of learning processes: systematic discovery and understanding, similar to engineering education, and individualistic and creative exploration, akin to design education.

IIT Delhi has numerous departments, centres, and schools specialising in science, engineering, management, humanities, social sciences, and policy.

The program will include approximately half of its courses from the core discipline of design and the remainder from other departments, centres, and schools, similar to other BTech programs.

It will emphasise product design, aiming to prepare students to confidently use design to tackle problems in industry and society by the end of the program.

"We expect that graduates of the BTech in Design will, in the long run, take on leadership positions in industry, academia, government, consulting, and entrepreneurship. The program offers sufficient choices and freedom for students to explore diverse career paths," said professor Jyoti Kumar, Head of the Department of Design.

"As the proposed curriculum is designed to prepare students for leadership roles, it is broad-based and similar to existing programs at IIT Delhi. The Institute's approach is to develop new leaders in design who can view the big picture as generalists while possessing the ability to delve into details as design specialists," professor Kumar added.

