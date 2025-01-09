IIT Delhi Launches Executive Programme In Robotics To Bridge Skill Gap In Emerging Technologies

Amid the rapid transformation of industries driven by automation and robotics, the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has introduced an Executive Programme in Robotics. The initiative seeks to equip professionals with advanced skills to address the growing demand in the robotics sector, promoting innovation and leadership in a technology-driven world.

The global robotics market, valued at $46 billion in 2023, is projected to reach $169.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.1%. Robotics is increasingly vital in industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, agriculture, and defence, facilitating innovations like collaborative robots (cobots), swarm robotics, and nanorobotics. As noted by LinkedIn, robotics enhances efficiency and minimises errors, creating synergy between human expertise and robotic systems.

IIT Delhi's Executive Programme in Robotics is designed to offer comprehensive knowledge, from foundational principles to advanced applications. Participants will gain practical experience in building robotic devices, programming, and utilising tools such as sensors, actuators, and the Robotics Operating System (ROS).

Professor Arnab Chanda, Associate Professor at IIT Delhi's Centre for Biomedical Engineering, highlighted the programme's relevance: "Robotics is no longer a concept of the future-it is reshaping industries today. Through this programme, we aim to nurture a new generation of leaders who will drive advancements in robotics, fostering growth and sustainability. With hands-on training and cutting-edge insights, learners will be prepared to tackle the challenges of this dynamic field and leverage opportunities to redefine industries."

The programme comprises six modules:

Fundamentals of Robotics and Automation

Sensing and Perception

Actuators and Motion

Modelling, AI, and Machine Learning

Embedded Control and Mechatronics

Applications and Future Directions

Learners will work with industry-relevant tools such as CAD software, 3D printers, and Arduino, enabling real-world project engagement and skill development. The curriculum also highlights career opportunities in roles like Robotics Engineer, Mechatronics Engineer, and Robotics Programmer.

Delivered in a Direct-to-Device (D2D) format, the programme includes live interactive sessions, tutorials, and projects. Participants will also experience a one-day campus immersion at IIT Delhi, offering direct exposure to the institution's academic and research excellence.