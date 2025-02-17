Explore IIT Delhi's Certificate Courses That Don't Require JEE, JAM Scores

To secure admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), the first things that come to mind are the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) scores for undergraduate courses and the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025 for postgraduates and PhD programmes.

However, for those seeking to upskill, IITs offer various short-term or certificate courses that don't require JEE or JAM scores for enrollment. These programmes cover fields like data science, AI, machine learning, virtual and augmented reality, robotics, and UX strategy, providing both strong theoretical insights and practical applications.

IIT Delhi Executive Programme In Robotics



Starting March 1, this five-month programme focuses on robotics, particularly AI/ML applications. Classes will be held on weekends, from 10 am to 2 pm, and the fee is Rs 1,69,000 + taxes. The program covers robotics evolution, market trends, challenges, and research, helping professionals meet the growing demand for innovation in robotics.

IIT Delhi Advanced Certification In Persuasive UX Strategy



This 6-month course, starting March 16, teaches how to apply psychological principles in UX design to influence user behaviour. Classes will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8-9:30 pm, with a fee of Rs 1,70,000 + taxes.

IIT Delhi Applied Data Science And AI Programme



Starting March 30, this 6-month course will cover deep learning, NLP, and model deployment using Docker and cloud platforms. Classes are on Sundays from 2-5 pm, and the fee is Rs 1,69,000 + taxes. It is open to candidates from STEM fields.

IIT Delhi Advanced Certification In Data Science And Decision Science



This 8-month course offers in-depth study of Python, data management, clustering, and regression analysis. It is open to those from engineering, tech, and business backgrounds, with a fee of Rs 1,89,000 + taxes.

IIT Delhi Executive Program For Tech Product Management



This 5-month programme focuses on managing tech products, particularly in IoT and apps. Classes are held on Saturdays from 10am to 1:30pm, for Rs 1,69,000 + taxes. It is open to candidates from engineering, tech, and business backgrounds.

IIT Delhi Design Thinking For User Experience

This 6-month program teaches professionals how to create user-centred digital experiences, covering interaction design and the design thinking process. The fee is Rs 1,50,000 + taxes, and prior work experience is required.

IIT Delhi AI and Machine Learning For Industry

This 6-month course, offered on Saturdays from 9 am to 12 pm, focuses on hands-on AI/ML technologies. Open to candidates from STEM fields, the course fee is Rs 1,69,000 + taxes.

IIT Delhi Executive Programme In Virtual And Augmented Reality



In this 6-month programme, students will learn about AR and VR technologies, trends, and applications. Classes are on weekends from noon to 2 pm, with a fee of Rs 1,59,000 + taxes.

IIT Delhi Machine Learning and Deep Learning Programme



This 6-month course covers Python, algorithms, and deep learning. Classes are held on weekends from 10 am to 12 pm, with a fee of Rs 1,69,000 + taxes. It is designed for candidates with a background in BE/BTech, ME/MTech, or related fields.

For more information and application details, visit IIT Delhi's official website.