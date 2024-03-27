IIT Delhi Hiring Director, Salary Rs 2.25 Lakh

Applications are invited for the appointment to the post of Director of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute to submit the applications. The last date to complete the registration process is May 31, 2024.

Eligibility

Candidates having a minimum of 5 years' administrative experience and leadership qualities to head an Institute of National importance are eligible to apply for the post. The applicant should be a PhD with first class or equivalent at the preceding degree, preferably in a branch of Engineering. In exceptional cases, candidates with Science, Mathematics or Management degrees may be considered.

He/she should have an outstanding academic record throughout and a minimum of 10 years teaching experience as a Professor in a reputed Engineering or Technology Institute or University. The applicant must also have guided PhD students.

The candidate should note be more than 60 years of age.

Salary

The post carries a fixed pay of Rs 2,25,000 (Revised) per month, with allowances as per rules.

Interested individuals may apply giving their detailed resume in the prescribed format clearly bringing out research, teaching, industry academia collaborations and administrative achievements, along with a two-page justification in support of their candidature, a two-page vision statement for the institution and contact details of at least two distinguished individuals well

acquainted with their work, the official notification mentioned.

The official note on the website of IIT Delhi reads, "The application typed in the prescribed format along with enclosures may be sent by Registered/Speed Post of The Under Secretary (TS.1), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Room No. 428 "C" Wing, Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi -110 001 so as to reach the Ministry."