IIT Delhi Aims At At Least 500 Foreign Students By 2024

With a target of enrolling 500 foreign students within the next five years, the IIT Delhi on Wednesday organised a summit meeting for diplomats from various countries to showcase the opportunities at the premier institution.

"Globalisation of IIT Delhi: New opportunities for Higher Studies in India" was attended by Ambassadors and Education Attaches of 12 countries including South Korea, Indonesia, Sweden, Britain, and Mexico.

In his address at the summit, IIT Delhi Director, Prof V Ramgopal Rao said: "Our target is to have at least 10 per cent foreign students in our Ph.D. programmes and make them work on technology platforms that can serve global needs."

Foreign students can apply for PhD in 28 academic units at the IIT, including applied mechanics, atmospheric sciences, biochemical engineering, among others.

During the summit, IIT Delhi presented the newly launched International PhD Fellowship Programme (IPFP), which provides liberal financial assistance to the meritorious international students. The aim of IPFP is to encourage best talents from across the world to join PhD programmes at IIT Delhi.

The institute will also be looking towards attracting teachers from various academic institutions in different countries to join the IIT Delhi's faculty.

