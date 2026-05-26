IIT Bombay Releases UCEED and CEED 2027 Exam Date, Exams on January 17

The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, officially known as Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, has announced the examination dates for UCEED 2027 and CEED 2027. According to the official notification, both examinations will be conducted on January 17, 2027, in a single shift at exam centres across the country.

These exams are important for students planning to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate design programmes at IITs and other participating institutes. IIT Bombay is expected to release the complete schedule, including registration dates and application details, by October 2026.

What Is UCEED?

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design, known as UCEED, is conducted for admission to Bachelor of Design (BDes) programmes offered by leading IITs.

Through UCEED 2027 scores, candidates can apply for BDes admissions at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, and IITDM Jabalpur. Eligible students will be able to submit their applications through the official UCEED portal after the registration process begins.

UCEED 2027 will be a three-hour examination carrying a total of 300 marks. The paper will include two compulsory sections, Part A and Part B. Part A will carry 200 marks, while Part B will carry 100 marks.

What Is CEED?

The Common Entrance Examination for Design, officially called CEED, is conducted for admission to Master of Design (MDes) and related programmes offered by IITs and participating institutions.

CEED 2027 will also be conducted on January 17, 2027. The examination will be held for three hours and Part A will carry 250 marks. IIT Bombay has stated that Part B answer sheets will be evaluated only for candidates who qualify Part A.

The examination is designed to assess candidates on design aptitude, creativity, visualisation skills, and problem-solving ability.

Where to Apply for UCEED and CEED 2027?

Candidates interested in appearing for the examinations will be able to apply online through the official websites of UCEED and CEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in and ceed.iitb.ac.in after the application window opens. Applicants will also be required to pay the prescribed registration fee during the submission process.

Students are advised to regularly visit the official portals for updates regarding eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, admit card release, and counselling schedules.