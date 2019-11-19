No Proposal Under Consideration To Grant Further Autonomy To IITs: Education Minister

The IITs are governed by the Institute of Technology Act, 1961 and Statutes framed under the Act.

Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' stated yesterday in the Parliament that there is no proposal under consideration to grant further autonomy to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) on the lines of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) at present. The minister also said a committee, which was constituted in order to examine reconstitution of Board of Governors of IITs, had proposed autonomy for the premier technical institutes at par with the IIMs. IIMs have been granted autonomy with from January 31, 2018, as per the Indian Institutes of Management Act, 2017.

"At present, there is no proposal under consideration of the Government to grant further autonomy to IITs on the lines of IIMs," the minister said.

In order to examine reconstitution of Board of Governors of Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in line with those of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), a Committee was constituted on October 4, 2018.

The Committee was consisted of Prof. M. Anandakrishnan (former Chairperson, IIT, Kanpur), Prof. Partha P. Chakrabarti (Director, IIT, Kharagpur), Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi (Director, IIT, Madras), Prof. Devang Khakhar (Director, IIT, Bombay), Prof. V. Ramgopal Rao (Director, IIT Delhi), Prof. Abhay Karandikar (Director, IIT, Kanpur) and Prof. Ashok Jhunjhunwala (IIT Madras).

The committee submitted its report on February 5, 2019.

"The committee has proposed amendments to the IIT Act to bring in the same level of autonomy to the Board of Governors as conferred by the IIM Act. At present, there is no proposal under consideration of the Government to grant further autonomy to IITs on the lines of IIMs," the minister said.

Mr Pokhriyal was answering to questions asked by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi at the Lok Sabha.

