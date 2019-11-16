President Ram Nath Kovind To Host Directors Of IITs, NITs, IIEST Next Week At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Rashtrapati Bhavan will host Directors of IITs, NITs and IIEST next week

Coming week, Rashtrapati Bhavan will host Directors of IITs, NITs and IIEST, Shibpur for a conference. The conference which will be held on November 19 is a part of regular interactions between the President of India, Mr. Ram Nath Kovind, and such institutions in his capacity as visitor to 152 Central Universities and institutions of higher learning.

The agenda items of the conference will include - deliberations on challenges / opportunities along broad parameters on which NIRF rankings are based, participation and contribution of alumni in activities of the institutes, and steps to increase representation of women in faculty and student intake.

The President will also discuss ways to involve students in nation building, promotion of research, innovation and entrepreneurship, filling up of vacancies, including faculty from foreign universities, and review of major infrastructure projects with the Directors.

Apart from the Directors of 23 IITs, 31 NITs and IIEST, Shibpur, the Conference will be attended by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Minister of State in the Ministry of Human Resource Development, Mr. Sanjay Dhotre, Secretary (Higher Education), Mr. R. Subrahmanyam, and Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Prof. Ashutosh Sharma, and Chairman of AICTE, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe.

