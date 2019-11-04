5th India International Science Festival (IISF) Begins Tomorrow

IISF 2019 to be held in Kolkata from November 5 to November 8

Four-day India International Science Festival (IISF) begins tomorrow at Kolkata. The 5th edition of the annual event jointly organized by Ministry of Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and Vijnana Bharati (Vibha) will also showcase Vigyanika- International Science Literature Festival and International Science Film Festival (ISFFI). In the science book fair more than 30 publishers will display their scientific publications.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate IISF 2019 by addressing the audience at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Kolkata through video conference at 4:00 pm. The Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan, along with several other Cabinet Ministers & State S&T Ministers, dignitaries, scientists, academicians and government officials will be part of the 4-day celebration of science.

To commemorate the essence of vedic and modern science, in IISF 2019 cultural activities like plays, musical yoga, nukkad natak, dance and recital performances will be showcased based on the theme "ancient to modern".

Started in 2015, IISF envisions promoting science and technology by showing public how STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) provides us the solutions to improve our lives.

The first IISF was held at IIT Delhi in December, 2015. In the event, India had set world record with 2000 school students performing two experiments.

Over 12,000 school and college students from across the country are expected to attend the four-day event.

