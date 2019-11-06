1,598 Students Create Guinness Record For Largest Astrophysics Lesson

The session was dedicated to Dr C V Raman and Dr Meghnad Saha.

Over 1,598 students on Tuesday created a Guinness World Record for the Largest astrophysics lesson and assembly of spectroscopes here, organisers said. The feat was achieved on the first day of the India International Science Festival (IISF) at the Science City.

Astronomers use spectroscopes to know details such as temperature and chemical composition of celestial objects that are light years away from the earth. A small model of advanced spectroscopes can be made by using a cardboard box with a very narrow window for channelling light into the device, an IISF spokesperson said.

On behalf of the Guinness Book of World Records, a memento was given to the Inter University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, organisers of the session, at the end of the programme.

Students from various schools across the country took great interest in learning about the creation of the universe and our cosmic system, the spokesperson said.

The session was dedicated to Dr C V Raman and Dr Meghnad Saha.

