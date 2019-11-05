PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates India International Science Festival Through Video Conferencing

PM Narendra Modi inaugurated India International Science Festival 2019 through video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2019 at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in Kolkata. The Prime Minister addressed the gathering present through video-conferencing.

PM Modi applauded the choice of theme for this year's festival, 'RISEN India - Research, Innovation, and Science Empowering the Nation'.

"The prime objective of the festival is to instill scientific temper among people, showcase India's contribution in the field of S&T and encourage translation of its benefits to people. It aims to build a strategy for inclusive advancement of Science and Technology," PMO tweeted.

He pointed out that IISF 2019 was being organized in a city which has given birth to individuals who have served humanity with their contribution in the field of science and technology.

He said that the festival's timing could not be more apt as CV Raman's birth anniversary falls on November 7 and Jagdish Chandra Bose's birth anniversary falls on November 30.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on to say that the scientific temper in the country, specially among young people, is on a different level in the 21st century and it is very important to provide the right platform for it.

He also urged the students present to think of ways in which Science could be utilized to make daily lives easier for people. He said that the way forward should be 'Long Term Benefit, Long Term Solutions' while keeping in mind international standards and regulations.

IISF 2019 will be a four-day event where participants are slated to attempt for four world records. As per IISF's official Twitter account, the Guinness World Records for the Largest astrophysics assembling of spectroscopes was successfully achieved today with participation of over 1598 students at Science City, Kolkata.

