5th India International Science Festival In November

IISF 2019 from November 5 to November 8 at Kolkata

The 5th India International Science Festival (IISF) will be held at Kolkata from November 5 to November 8. The annual event will be held at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre & Science City Kolkata and will be attended by officials of Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Earth Science. Vijnana Bharati or VIBHA is the partner organization of the IISF.

Over 12,000 school and college students from across the country are expected to attend the four day event.

Started in 2015, IISF envisions to promote science and technology by showing public how STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) provides us the solutions to improve our lives.

The first IISF was held at IIT Delhi in December, 2015. In the event, India had set world record with 2000 school students performing two experiments.

Aiming for another world record this year students will simultaneously repeat Jagadis Chandra Bose' radio wave experiments and CV Raman's experiments involving light. More than 300 students will participate in the experiments, as per a report by the Telegraph.

Delhi hosted the second IISF as well. In 2016, CSIR-National Physical Laboratory showcased Indian achievements in various fields of science and technology.

Third IISF, themed "Science for New India" was held at Chennai at Anna University and National Institute of Ocean Technology, Goa.

The fest is supported by Vigyan Parishad, AICTE, CSIR, ISRO, ICAR, ICMR and DRDO.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.