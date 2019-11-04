PM Modi To Address 5th Science Fest Through Video Conferencing

The four-day India International Science Festival will begin on November 5.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the 5th India International Science Festival in Kolkata on Tuesday through video-conferencing.

The four-day festival, which will begin on November 5, is being organised at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre. The objective of the festival is to instil scientific temper among the masses, showcase India's contribution in the field of science and technology, and to build a strategy for inclusive advancement of science and technology.

Hon'ble PM @narendramodi will inaugurate #IISF2019 by addressing the audience at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, #Kolkata through video conference at 4:00 PM on 5th November, 2019. #sciencefestivalpic.twitter.com/gFSAS2V2Jl — IISF 2019 (@iisfofficial) November 3, 2019

Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, will attend the event along with Science & Technology Ministers from states, scientists and academics.

As part of the event, a Young Scientists' Conference is also being organised where 1,500 young scientists and researchers will get an opportunity to interact with experts and present their papers.

The role of women scientists and entrepreneurs in defining the scientific growth trajectory will also be highlighted at the festival. Around 700 women scientists and entrepreneurs are expected to attend the event.

