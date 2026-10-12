IISc Bengaluru Opens Registration For Genetic Engineering Course, Apply By November 10

IISc Bangalore: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore, is inviting applications for its online short-term course, Advances in Genetic Engineering, which is scheduled to be held from November 30 to December 11, 2026. The programme is being offered through the Centre for Continuing Education and is designed to provide applicants with advanced insight into the principles and advances in Genetic Engineering.

According to the official notification the 16-hour programme will cover topics ranging from molecular diagnostics and gene regulation to genome editing, gene therapy and the development of transgenic models for studying human diseases. Interested candidates can submit their application online by November 10, 2026.

The total course fee is Rs 11,800 including 18% GST and the programme will be delivered online through live classes.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates having a bachelor's degree in Science can apply for this programme. Along with it students who are currently pursuing their degrees can also apply for it. It is mandatory for candidates to have basic knowledge of Biology.

The course is planned for Undergraduate, Postgraduate, Doctoral, Post-doctoral students, Faculty and industry professionals. All working professionals from biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy, vaccine development, contract research organizations (CROs), and agricultural biotechnology companies focused on crop improvement. Clinical researchers, pathologists and bioengineers on disease modelling etc. can also benefit from the programme.

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The course will be led by Dr. N. Ravi Sundaresan who is an Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru. His research focuses on the molecular mechanisms behind heart failure, cardiac hypertrophy, and metabolic diseases.