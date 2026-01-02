IIMC Opens PhD Admissions In Mass Communication And Journalism, Check Details

IIMC PhD Admissions: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), a Deemed to be University under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, has invited applications for admission to its PhD Programme in Mass Communication and Journalism for the academic year 2025-26.

The online application process began on January 1, 2026, and will close on January 30, 2026. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website at iimc.gov.in.

Eligibility And Admission Mode

Candidates applying for the full-time or part-time PhD programme with a valid UGC-NET qualification will be called directly for the interview. Part-time PhD applicants who do not hold a UGC-NET qualification will be required to appear in an entrance examination conducted by IIMC.

According to University Grants Commission (UGC) norms, IIMC does not offer the PhD programme in distance or online mode. Candidates currently in service are permitted to pursue the programme, provided they meet all eligibility conditions laid down in the prevailing PhD rules.

Selection Framework

Admissions will follow the latest UGC NET/JRF rules issued on March 28, 2024. From June 2024 onwards, NET-qualified candidates are classified into three categories:

Category 1: Eligible for PhD admission with JRF and appointment as Assistant Professor

Category 2: Eligible for PhD admission without JRF and appointment as Assistant Professor

Category 3: Eligible for PhD admission only

For candidates in Categories 2 and 3, NET scores will remain valid for one year for PhD admissions.

For the full-time PhD programme, candidates must have cleared UGC-NET in Mass Communication and Journalism. No entrance examination will be conducted for full-time applicants. Selection will be based on performance in the interview and UGC-NET/JRF percentile.

For the part-time PhD programme, eligible candidates must appear in an entrance examination, except those who have already qualified UGC-NET in the relevant subject. Candidates appearing in the entrance test must secure at least 55 per cent marks to qualify for the interview stage.

The final merit list for both full-time and part-time programmes will be prepared by assigning 70 per cent weightage to UGC-NET/JRF percentile or entrance examination score and 30 per cent weightage to interview performance.

Entrance Examination Details (Part-Time Candidates)

The entrance examination will be conducted in offline mode at the IIMC campus in Delhi. The test will be held in English and Hindi and will consist of multiple-choice questions based on the UGC-NET syllabus. The duration of the exam will be two hours, carrying a total of 100 marks, with no negative marking.

Important Dates

Application window opens: January 1, 2026

Last date to apply: January 30, 2026

Entrance examination (part-time candidates only): February 15, 2026

Entrance exam result: February 20, 2026

List of candidates shortlisted for interview: February 23, 2026

Interviews begin: March 9, 2026

Declaration of final result: March 19, 2026

Admission process: March 23 to 27, 2026

Commencement of coursework: April 1, 2026

Any changes to the schedule will be notified on the IIMC website.



Candidates are advised to carefully read the PhD Prospectus 2025-26 available on the official website for detailed eligibility conditions and other information. For admission-related queries, applicants can contact the PhD Admission Cell at admissions@iimc.gov.in.

The list of shortlisted candidates for interviews and the final merit-cum-selection will be published on the IIMC website. Applicants are advised to check the portal regularly for updates.