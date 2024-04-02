IIM Sambalpur Invites Applications From Professionals For MBA Degree

IIM Sambalpur has invited applications from working professionals for a MBA degree programme. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the institute to check complete details about the course. The deadline to submit the application form is April 15, 2024.

The course has been designed for professionals who wish to continue with their respective professions and upgrade their management skills and knowledge simultaneously. The weekend classes will be conducted in blended mode with the option of obtaining a dual degree from international universities at IIM Sambalpur's Delhi Campus.

Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur notes that applicants will have the option to specialise in Data Science, Product Management, Entrepreneurship, Sustainability, Risk Management and other functional domains, including certifications from NSE Academy in Global Enterprise Risk Management (RIMS-CRMP) and Business Valuation Training with Professor Aswath Damodaran.

As per the official information shared by the institute, "The two-year degree programme has been designed with an aim to foster entrepreneurial skills, innovation, and provide strategies among working professionals, strategic leaders and entrepreneurs to drive organisational growth."

Eligibility

Professionals having a bachelor's degree or an equivalent qualification in any discipline with a minimum 50% marks are eligible to apply. The applicant must also possess a minimum of three years of full-time managerial or professional experience after obtaining a bachelor's degree as of the deadline for application submission. The program is open to all nationalities.

Admission Process

Candidates will be shortlisted based on their eligibility criteria and Personal Interview (PI).

Applicants can visit the official website for complete details: https://iimsambalpur.ac.in/mba-for-working-professionals/about-the-program/