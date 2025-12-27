IIM Raipur Launches Joint Admission Process 2026 For MBA Admissions, Check Personal Interview Details

Following the announcement of the result of CAT 2025 exam, candidates can take the route of JAP 2026, CAP 2026 or SAP 2026 for admissions to IIMs. Joint Admission Process (JAP) 2026 is the newly introduced entrance exam for admission to MBA. The entrance exam was launched in September 2025 and is coordinated by IIM Raipur. IIM Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi and Tiruchirappalli will be participating in the JAP 2026 for MBA admissions. IIM Raipur is the coordinating institute for JAP 2026 and will oversee the conduct of the joint admission process.

The authorities will soon announce the subsequent stages of the JAP 2026 admission cycle in accordance with the common framework approved by the participating IIMs. Candidates shortlisted based on the minimum academic and CAT 2025 related eligibility criteria will be required to complete a mandatory registration through the JAP 2026 portal.

The final shortlisting of candidates for the Personal Interview will be determined from the pool of registered candidates based on the further cut-off score for each category of candidates. The Personal Interview stage under JAP 2026 is tentatively planned for February–March 2026.

As per the official release by IIM Raipur, “The process aims to bring greater uniformity, transparency and operational efficiency to the MBA admission process through a single-window application and evaluation framework. It is designed to enhance ease of access for applicants while upholding rigorous academic and selection standards.”