IIM Nagpur MBA Admissions 2026-28: Fees, Seats, Selection Explained

IIM Nagpur MBA Admissions 2026-28: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Nagpur has opened applications for admission to its Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme for the 2026-28 batch. The programme offers a total of 340 seats. The last date to submit applications is January 25. Personal Interviews (PI) are scheduled to be conducted between February and April.

Candidates who have qualified the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 can apply through the institute's official website.

The MBA programme is designed to nurture future-ready managers by equipping them with strong analytical skills, a global outlook, and social sensitivity.

Number of Seats And Category-wise Reservation

Category Reservation (%) Seats per category General - 120 EWS 10 34 NC-OBC 27 92 SC 15 51 ST 7.5 26 DAP (Horizontal Reservation) 5 17

Admission Process

The admission process is conducted in three stages. It considers performance in CAT 2025, Past Academic Performance (PAP), Work Experience (WE), Gender Diversity Index (GDI), and the Personal Interview (PI).



Stage 1: CAT 2025-qualified candidates must fill out the IIM Nagpur application form.



Stage 2: Candidates are shortlisted for the Personal Interview based on the Shortlisting Score (SS).



Stage 3: Final selection is based on the Final Score (FS) calculated by IIM Nagpur.



Stage 1: Eligibility Criteria For MBA 2026-28

CAT 2025 cut-offs will be used to determine eligibility for further stages. The CAT 2025 score is the sole criterion for shortlisting at this stage. Only candidates with positive scores (greater than zero) in all sections of CAT will be considered.

Candidates meeting the cut-offs will receive communication from IIM Nagpur via email.

Eligible candidates must submit a detailed application along with copies of all academic mark sheets (Class 10, Class 12/Diploma, and graduation), semester-wise or year-wise graduation marks, work experience certificates (if applicable), disability certificate (if applicable), and relevant category certificates (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS).

Only complete applications submitted before the deadline will be considered for the next stage. This registration is a mandatory pre-interview requirement.

In case of any discrepancy-such as missing data or a mismatch between CAT application details and submitted information-candidates must flag it in the application form.

CAT 2025 Sectional and Overall cut offs for different categories

Stage 2: Selection for Personal Interview (PI)

Candidates meeting the minimum CAT 2025 percentile requirements and who have submitted the application form on time will be considered in Stage 2.

Shortlisting will be based on the CAT score and candidate profile, which includes Class 10, Class 12, graduation performance, work experience, and gender diversity details as provided in the CAT application form. Only shortlisted candidates will be invited for the PI.

Shortlisted candidates must confirm their participation, submit the online PI form, and indicate preferred PI locations. Interviews will be conducted at Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and the IIM Nagpur campus, in both forenoon and afternoon sessions. Candidates must provide at least three preferences, though final allotment will be communicated later.

Personal Interview Process

Candidates shortlisted in Stage 2 must appear for the interview at the allotted venue and time.

An extempore round may also be conducted during the PI. Candidates will be given a topic, followed by a short preparation time and a limited speaking duration.

Stage 3: Final Selection



After completion of the PI process, the Final Score (FS) will be calculated using the following weightage:



Final Score (FS) = 45% CAT Score + 25% PI Score + 6% PAP + 9% Work Experience + 5% Academic Diversity + 10%

Gender Diversity



Offer and Admission

Selected candidates will receive provisional admission offers via email. To accept the offer, candidates must pay Rs 1 lakh, which will be adjusted against Term-1 fees.

Due to the high number of applications and changes in admission criteria, an Expression of Interest (EOI) with a commitment fee has been introduced for waitlisted candidates.

The Admissions Office may seek additional documents or clarifications during verification. Candidates must respond within stipulated deadlines. If found ineligible at any stage, candidature and admission offers will be cancelled.

Fees, Financial Aid and Scholarships

Fee Details



The total programme fee for the 2026-28 batch is Rs 21 lakh. The fee payable at the time of offer acceptance is Rs 1 lakh.



Education Loans



Several banks offer education loans to admitted students. Candidates are advised to finalise loan arrangements soon after receiving the admission offer. For more details click here.



Financial Aid And Student Loans



The PM-Vidyalaxmi Scheme offers collateral-free and guarantor-free education loans to meritorious students pursuing higher education. Details are available on the official portal pmvidyalaxmi.co.in.



The portal allows students to:

Apply to multiple banks for education loans

Access collateral-free and guarantor-free loans

Avail interest subsidies as per scheme guidelines

For queries, students can contact the toll-free number 1800-1031.



Scholarships

IIM Nagpur Scholarships



The institute offers two types of scholarships for MBA students:



IIM Nagpur Merit Scholarship: For the top 10 candidates scoring 95 percentile or above in CAT

IIM Nagpur Need-cum-Merit Scholarship: For candidates with a family income below Rs 8 lakh



A total of 20 scholarships (10 Merit and 10 Need-cum-Merit) will be awarded. Applications will open during the first year through an internal process. Selected candidates will receive a full tuition fee waiver for the two-year programme.



Government of India Scholarships

Central Sector Scholarship Scheme of Top-Class Education for SC Students - Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

National Fellowship and Scholarship for Higher Education of ST Students - Ministry of Tribal Affairs

PM Yasasvi Central Sector Scheme for OBC, EBC and DNT Students

For complete details, candidates are advised to refer to the respective guidelines available on the National Scholarship Portal (scholarships.gov.in).