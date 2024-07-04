IIM Lucknow Hiring Programme Associate, Check Details

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Programme Associate on contractual basis. Candidates can visit the official website of the institute for detailed information. The deadline for completing the application process is July 12, 2024 (5 pm).

The selected candidate will be engaged on contract basis initially for a period of one year. The job role can be extended upto further two years, subject to satisfactory performance of the candidate and requirement at the institute.

Eligibility criteria

Candidates having MBA / Master's Degree in Management/ MA in English, Mass Communication, Public Relations or its equivalent from a UGC recognised university are eligible for the role. Applicants must also have knowledge of computer operations and excellent writing ability and verbal communication skills for applying to the post.

The applicant should have minimum of 1 year of relevant experience in handling corporate communications, public relations and marketing activities.

Candidates applying to the post should not be more than 35 years of age.

Salary

The shortlisted candidate will be entitled for a salary of Rs 30,000 to 40,000.

Selection process

The process of selection will be written test/interview. The date for the written test /interview will be communicated later to the shortlisted candidates through email only.

The shortlisted candidates will be required to produce all original certificates, degrees and other documents pertaining to their educational/ professional qualifications, work experience, age etc. for verification purposes at the time of the final selection process.