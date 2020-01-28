IIM Kozhikode Completes Placement In 5 Days, Top 50% Bag Average Package Of Rs 26.69 Lakh

The top 50% of the students bagged an average CTC of 26.69 LPA, a 12.5% increase from the last year.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode witnessed 100% placements in 5 days for the 413 students participating in the placements process with offers being rolled out by 131 recruiters, a 22.4% increase as compared to last year. In its largest batch till date consisting of 418 students, the placements witnessed a 12% increase in the mean and 12.4% increase in the median salary from last year. The mean salary increased from 20.6 LPA or Lakh per year to 23.08 LPA while the median increased from 18.5 LPA to 20.8 LPA as compared to last year.

The top 50% of the students bagged an average CTC of 26.69 LPA, a 12.5% increase from the last year.

Five students chose to opt out of the process in IIM Kozhikode this year.

Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology Consulting, Airtel, Amazon, American Express, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Bain & Co., Bajaj Auto, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini, Cognizant Business Consulting, Citi Bank, Citrix, Deloitte, Deutsche Bank, EY, EXL Analytics, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, HUL, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Microsoft, Nomura, Pidilite, PwC, Reliance, RPG, Samsung, Sony, TAS, TATA Sky, Tolaram were amongst the major recruiters.

AB InBev, Blackbuck, Bounce, Cisco, Cloudtail, D.E. Shaw, GE Healthcare, Google, Gramener, JSW, Myntra, Ninjacart, Uber, Udaan, VMware, Work India, and Xiaomi were among the 48 new recruiters who participated in the process this year.

IIM Kozhikode also hosted McKinsey & Co, BCG and Bain & Co. together in its Placement Process.

29% of the offers were rolled out by the consulting cluster this season.

Some of the long-term collaborative recruiters in this domain that participated this time are Accenture Strategy, Accenture Technology Consulting, Cognizant Business Consulting, Deloitte, EY, Infosys Consulting, IQVIA Consulting, PwC, ZS Associates.

The BFSI cluster also witnessed an impressive growth in opportunities offered at IIM Kozhikode.

This year 21% of the offers were made by major financial industry recruiters with majority of the offers being secured from traditional banks including Axis Bank, Bank of America, Citi Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, J.P.Morgan Chase & Co., Yes Bank.

IIM Kozhikode maintains its legacy of offering the most sought-after Sales & Marketing opportunities with around 18% offers made by this cluster. 3M, ABFRL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Enphase Energy, Evanssion, GE Healthcare, GSK, HCL, HUL, L&T, Lenovo, Maruti, OfBusiness, Payoneer, Pidilite, Samsung, Sony, Tata Sky, Tolaram, Xiaomi were among the prominent recruiters.

The Information Technology and Analytics cluster contributed with offers from a combination of marquee recruiters and a few niche recruiters like American Express, Citrix, Google, Gramener, IBM, JDA, LatentView Analytics, Mahindra Comviva, Microland, Microsoft, mPhasis, Myntra, PlaySimple Games, Sabre, VMWare, Wipro.

The holistic pedagogy at IIM Kozhikode continues to be supported by organizations with over 17% offers made for General Management and Operations roles. Some of the major recruiters in these domains are AB InBev, Airtel, Amazon, Amplus Solar, BlackBuck, Capgemini, Cloudtail, Flipkart, JSW, Mahindra, Ninjacart, Rebel Foods, Reliance, RPG, TAS, Uber, WNS Global.

Speaking on the placement trends for the largest batch of its flagship MBA, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIM Kozhikode, said "The alacrity of placements is reflective of the consolidation that quality B-Schools like IIM Kozhikode have achieved over the years. Technology is re-shaping education and I foresee the edu-tech sector becoming the prime recruiter and a formidable force in attracting talent." He further added, "The class of talent an Institute like IIMK offers is more enduring than the job profiles. Our students are recognized by our recruiters for their distinctive traits like talent profile, multi-cultural literacy, entrepreneurial mind-set and richer diversity quotient."

