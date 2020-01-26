IIM Kozhikode Inducts 7th Batch Of Executive Programme At Kochi Campus

The current batch with 85 participants has a very diversified representation of verticals.

The Induction ceremony for the 7th batch of IIM Kozhikode's Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) in Management, Kochi Campus, for the year 2019 - 2021 for working executives was held at Athulya Auditorium, Infopark Kakkanad, today. The current batch with 85 participants has a very diversified representation of verticals, out of which about 35% are from IT and IT related industries, 6% are from Operations and Service Industries and 2.4% are from Banking and Finance industries.

The major organizations represented by the participants are: UST Global, Cognizant, Amazon, Tata Consultancy Services, Axis Bank Ltd, Infosys, ABB, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Tata Motors Limited, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, HCL Technologies, Alstom Transport Ltd, Ernst & Young and KPMG.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director IIMK said, "IIMK attracts the brightest of national talent to learn the syntax of success, the grammar of achievement and the mysteries of management. However, all we do is to lead people to themselves - to their ultimate human potential. One will have to rekindle the fire within to bring about changes to the society and the nation. "

Earlier, the Induction ceremony began with an introduction to the EPGP program by Prof. Priya Nair Rajeev, Chairperson (EPGP).

She highlighted the importance of life long learning by integrating management concepts with applications.

Prof C Raju, Dean (Extension Programs), who was also a member of the launch committee for Kochi campus, highlighted the improvements in the program over the years and urged the participants to utilize the maximum campus facilities effectively.

The Kochi campus of IIM Kozhikode was setup in the year 2013 and was inaugurated by the then Chief Minister of Kerala.

