IIM Kozhikode Donates Books Worth Rs 1.1 Crore To 30 Colleges

The books were distributed to 30 colleges belonging to the Malabar region of Kerala.

The 4th Edition of Book Donation programme, organised by The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode or IIMK here today, donated over 22,000 books worth Rs 1.1 Crore (approximately) to 30 colleges belonging to Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Malappuram, Palakkad and Kozhikode Districts of Kerala in the Malabar region. The event was attended by over 350 students and faculty members of the beneficiary colleges.

This Book Donation programme was organized by the Institute, as a part of IIMK's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The event witnessed every beneficiary college being handed over close to 700 books each, worth Rs 3.5 Lakh (approximately) and covered a vast spectrum of academic subjects like Economics, Management, Accounting, Commerce, Marketing, Operations Research, Quantitative Methods, Organisational Behaviour, Human Resource Management, Business Ethics, Information Technology and Literature.

Most importantly, these are books handpicked and recommended by the Faculty, for IIM Kozhikode students, and hence their significance.

The function was presided over by IIMK Director Prof. Debashis Chatterjee In his address to the invited guests, Professor Chatterjee said "IIMK's Book Donation programme is part of our 'social reputation' creation by being socially relevant and sensitive to the communities to whom we are accountable to. Social reputation is the product of intellectual capital and the social capital the Organizations hold".

As a symbolic gesture of book donation, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee handed over one copy each of the book entitled "Let's Learn" to all the beneficiary colleges, an edited work of Prof. Chatterjee and three other IIMK faculty members.

Earlier, Dr. M.G. Sreekumar, Chief Librarian and Information Officer, IIMK, welcomed the dignitaries, representatives from the beneficiary colleges and their students.

