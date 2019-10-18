IIM Kozhikode Starts Doctoral Programme In Management For Working Executives

In this programme, the executives can work towards a doctoral degree while remaining in their jobs.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode or IIMK starts its first batch of doctoral programme for working executives, PhD in Management (Practice Track) which was announced earlier this year. The institute received more than 400 applications with an acceptance rate of less than 4%. The students admitted hold senior positions in leading companies like ICICI Securities, KPMG, Havells, etc., according to an official statement from the Institute.

The average experience of the doctoral students is 15 years.

The PhD in Management (Practice Track) is for working professionals with at least eight years of experience.

Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, Director of IIM Kozhikode, said, "We welcome our first batch of doctoral students who will bring real industry problems to research and discover solutions for industry's best and next practices. This industry-academia fit will further advance our country's research efforts across sectors."

The entire programme can be completed in 3-5 years.

The programme also allows research specialisation in not just conventional management areas such as economics, finance or strategy but also interdisciplinary or sectoral specialisations such as in banking, manufacturing, sports or tourism as per the participant's choice of research area.

