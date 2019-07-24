IIM Indore, Police Department Join Hands To Improve City Traffic

IIM Indore said it ensures that all the suggestions provided are followed in the campus.

IIM Indore with its mission to remain a contextually relevant business school and develop socially conscious managers and leaders, joined hands with the Traffic Police Department of Indore and presented a report on improving traffic conditions in the city. The research team for this study was led by Professor Himanshu Rai, Director, IIM Indore along with Professor Rajhans Mishra and Professor Saurabh Chandra, Faculty Members, IIM Indore, an official statement from the Institute said.

The team had started this study in January 2019 and had worked extensively in research work via surveys and inspections of various crossings and signals around the city.

The team had then submitted a report to Varun Kapoor, ADG, on April 09, 2019.

With an aim to enforce stricter penalties for the traffic rule violations across the nation, the New Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on July 23, 2019. This came in as amendments to the previous Motor Vehicle Act 1988.

"IIM Indore focuses on examining the issues and providing solutions to the problems and also implementing the rules and regulations in the Institute as well," the statement said.

"IIM Indore ensures that all the suggestions the research team had provided in the report are followed in the campus as well without exception. The Institute also looks forward to collaborating with government organizations and departments to initiate ideas by conducting research-for enhancing the life quality of the society and nation as a whole," the statement added.

