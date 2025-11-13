IIM CAT 2025: Mock Test Link Active Now, Here's How To Access

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, the organising authority for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 has activated the Mock test link for students. The mock test gives students a clear understanding of what the actual CAT examination will be like. Students can take the mock test on the official website of the IIM-CAT, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT Mock Test: How To Download Mock Test 2025?

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "CAT 2025 Mock Test Link" under "Quick Tour".

The mock test links will be downloaded, click on the links respectively for PwD candidates, PwD candidates (Blindness and Low Vision) and others.

Login with your username and password and take the test.

How To Make The Most Of Mock Test?

You should make a note of the questions you couldn't answer and study more about those topics in detail and find more related questions to get better at topics.

CAT 2025: Exam Details

The test will be conducted on November 30 for a total duration of 120 minutes which will assess candidates across three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR).

The exam is conducted for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs at IIMs and other MBA institutes. Candidates can check the complete list of institutions on the official CAT website.