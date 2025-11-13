IIM CAT 2025: Mock Test Link Active Now, Here's How To Access

Advertisement

IIM CAT 2025 Mock Test: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, the organising authority for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 has activated the Mock test link for students. The mock test gives students a clear understanding of what the actual CAT examination will be like. Students can take the mock test on the official website of the IIM-CAT, iimcat.ac.in.

IIM CAT Mock Test: How To Download Mock Test 2025?

  • Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on "CAT 2025 Mock Test Link" under "Quick Tour".
  • The mock test links will be downloaded, click on the links respectively for PwD candidates, PwD candidates (Blindness and Low Vision) and others.
  • Login with your username and password and take the test.

How To Make The Most Of Mock Test?

You should make a note of the questions you couldn't answer and study more about those topics in detail and find more related questions to get better at topics.

CAT 2025: Exam Details

The test will be conducted on November 30 for a total duration of 120 minutes which will assess candidates across three sections- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Quantitative Ability (QA), and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR).

The exam is conducted for admission to various postgraduate and fellow/doctoral programs at IIMs and other MBA institutes. Candidates can check the complete list of institutions on the official CAT website.

