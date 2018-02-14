IIM Calcutta Records 100 Per Cent Placement

Consulting stood as the top recruiter covering 27 per cent of the total batch with Accenture Strategy being the top recruiter, it said.
Financial firms contributed to 23 per cent of the total offers with major recruiters being J P Morgan & Co, Bank of America, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Bessemer Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs and CitiBank.
Bessemer Venture Partners, the oldest venture capital firm in the US, also visited IIM Calcutta for the first time.
Other major sectors included marketing (16 per cent), general management (14 per cent), product management and operations (12 per cent) and IT and Analytics (8 per cent).
Amazon, Aditya Birla Group, Star and EXL were the top recruiters in product management & operations, general management, marketing and IT & Analytics respectively, it said.
Comments
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)