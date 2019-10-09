IIM Bangalore, Skill Development Ministry Join Hands For National Fellowship Programme

The two-year Fellowship programme will be delivered by IIMB's Centre of Public Policy (CPP)

The Director of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore or IIMB, Dr. G. Raghuram, signed a contract with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, here today, to launch a new programme named the 'Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship' (MGNF). The two-year Fellowship programme will be delivered by IIMB's Centre of Public Policy (CPP), which is an independent public interest-oriented policy think-tank engaged in pioneering research, teaching, training, and capacity-building.

The MGNF will be launched on a pilot basis in Gujarat, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Eligible Fellows will need to have a graduate degree from a recognized university. They must be citizens of India in the age group of 21-30 years.

The contract was signed in the presence of R. Subrahmanyam, Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Human Resource Development, Mr. Junaid Ahmad, Country Director, World Bank, and officials from the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship.

"The launch of the Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship Programme is in line with one of our objectives of bringing about convergence of efforts of various governments and programmes right at the district level. We are certain this programme will attract great talent, which will further strengthen the skill component at the district administration level," Dr. K.P. Krishnan, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said while elaborating on the partnership.

"It is also critical to us that we have a high quality truly global academic institution like IIM Bangalore as our academic partner to ensure the programme's appeal and success. The MGNF is our tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, who was a proponent of decentralised planning, as we celebrate his 150th birth anniversary this year," Dr. Krishnan added.

"The Mahatma Gandhi National Fellowship programme is aimed to identify and train a group of young, committed and dynamic individuals, who will leverage the IIMB ecosystem in management, entrepreneurship and public policy and work with the district administration in strengthening the process of skilling to create a vibrant local district economy. Its unique design will allow the Fellows to take academic learning at IIM Bangalore and use it in the field, under faculty mentorship, with the goal of understanding challenges and barriers that the district ecosystem faces in fostering growth and development," said Dr. Raghuram.

On satisfactory completion of their engagement as well as the course requirements, the Fellows will be awarded a Certificate in Public Policy and Management from IIM Bangalore.

