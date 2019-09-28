QS MBA Rankings 2020: IIM Bangalore Is Top Indian Management Institute, 26th In the World

IIMB's one-year full time MBA is among the top 50 in the QS Global MBA rankings for 2020.

IIM Bangalore's two-year MBA Programme retains its number 1 position in India in the latest Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Masters in Management (MiM) Rankings 2020 released on last Thursday (September 26). In the QS Masters in Management category, IIM Bangalore bagged the top spot among Indian institutions, while being placed 26th globally, with a score of 63.1 out of 100. The programme has scored significantly well (94.4) on the Alumni Outcomes parameter in the rankings.

Post Graduate Programmes in Management of IIM Ahmedabad (27) and IIM Calcutta (46=) along with PGDM programmes of IIM Indore (101+), IIT Udaipur (101+) and TA PAI Management Institute (101+) have also found their place in the ranking.

IIM Calcutta's Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) has been ranked 38 in Business Analytics masters category while no Indian institutes are ranked in Finance and Marketing category.

Overall, American and European management schools are leading the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) MBA rankings.

IIMB's one-year full time MBA Programme is among the top 50 in the QS Global MBA rankings for 2020. The programme has moved from the 71st position last year to the 44th position in this year's QS rankings.

"The QS rankings prove that the various initiatives that we have undertaken at IIMB, in terms of graduate employability, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, and thought leadership are in the right direction," said IIMB Director Professor G Raghuram.

The QS rankings seek to evaluate how successfully business schools are performing relative to their key missions, whilst accounting for what matters most for prospective students. The core metrics that are weighted as part of the methodology include employability, entrepreneurship and alumni outcomes, return on investment, thought leadership, and class and faculty diversity.

QS, the British company that conducted the rankings, said that featuring nearly 250 business schools, this year's full-time MBA rankings provide a comprehensive list of the best places to study an MBA.

QS CEO Nunzio Quacquarelli said prospective students today face countless options when considering an educational degree of management. "These rankings help clarify the market in terms of identifying potential opportunities worldwide and illuminating the highest-quality options."

Quacquarelli said their unique perspective is partly based on the collective knowledge of tens of thousands of global employers and thought leaders, who strive to select candidates from highly respected institutions.

