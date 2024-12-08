IIFCL Recruitment 2024: Application Begins For Assistant Manager Posts, Check Details

IIFCL Recruitment 2024: Important Dates
Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to age: November 30, 2024
Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to educational qualifications/post-qualification experience: November 30, 2024
Tentative date for online examination: January 2025
Tentative schedule of interview: January/February 2025
Declaration of final result: January/February 2025
The official notification states: "Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the advertised posts. IIFCL would admit all the candidates applying for the post with the requisite fee/intimation charges (wherever applicable) based on the information furnished in the online application and shall determine their eligibility only at the stage of interview/joining."
IIFCL Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply
- Visit the official website, iifcl.in
- On the homepage, click on the "Apply Online" tab
- Register yourself by providing the required details
- Make the payment and submit the form
- Take a printout for future reference
Assistant Manager (Grade A) - Vacancy Details
General/Unreserved: 17
Scheduled Castes (SC): 05
Scheduled Tribes (ST): 02
Other Backward Classes (OBC): 11
Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 05
Total: 40
Pay Scale
Selected candidates will receive a starting basic pay of Rs 44,500 per month, applicable to Officers in Grade A. They will also be entitled to additional allowances such as Dearness Allowance, Grade Allowance, Local Allowance, House Rent Allowance (HRA), Family Allowance, Special Allowance, and others as per the prevailing rules.