IIFCL Recruitment 2024: Application Begins For Assistant Manager Posts, Check Details

IIFCL Recruitment 2024: India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd. (IIFCL) has begun the application process for the recruitment of Assistant Managers. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website, iifcl.in. They can apply for the post until December 23, 2024.

IIFCL Recruitment 2024: Important Dates

Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to age: November 30, 2024

Cut-off date for determining eligibility criteria with regard to educational qualifications/post-qualification experience: November 30, 2024

Tentative date for online examination: January 2025

Tentative schedule of interview: January/February 2025

Declaration of final result: January/February 2025

The official notification states: "Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the advertised posts. IIFCL would admit all the candidates applying for the post with the requisite fee/intimation charges (wherever applicable) based on the information furnished in the online application and shall determine their eligibility only at the stage of interview/joining."

IIFCL Recruitment 2024: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website, iifcl.in

On the homepage, click on the "Apply Online" tab

Register yourself by providing the required details

Make the payment and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference

Assistant Manager (Grade A) - Vacancy Details

General/Unreserved: 17

Scheduled Castes (SC): 05

Scheduled Tribes (ST): 02

Other Backward Classes (OBC): 11

Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): 05

Total: 40

Pay Scale

Selected candidates will receive a starting basic pay of Rs 44,500 per month, applicable to Officers in Grade A. They will also be entitled to additional allowances such as Dearness Allowance, Grade Allowance, Local Allowance, House Rent Allowance (HRA), Family Allowance, Special Allowance, and others as per the prevailing rules.