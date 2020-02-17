IGNOU's 33rd Convocation Today

IGNOU is holding its 33rd Convocation ceremony today

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is holding its 33rd Convocation today. The Union HRD Minister Mr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be the Chief Guest at the Convocation ceremony and will deliver the convocation address.

The Convocation function is being held simultaneously at 53 Regional Centers across the country with the main function being held at University's headquarter in New Delhi.

Students who have completed their programmes in December-2018/ June 2019 term-end examinations will be awarded original certificate at this convocation.

The IGNOU Vice-Chancellor, in his letter addressed to IGNOU fraternity, congratulated the students and said that over two lakh students will be presented with the degree diploma/certificates in concurrent convocation functions at 39 Regional Centres across the country.

The 32nd convocation of IGNOU was held in April last year. M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India was the Chief Guest and delivered the 32nd convocation address on the occasion.

The University had, then, awarded 200,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates in the convocation to the successful students in their respective programmes. Gold medals were also awarded to over 70 meritorious students in the convocation. The convocation function was conducted simultaneously at 53 regional centres across the country while the main function was held at the headquarters.

