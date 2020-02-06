IGNOU Convocation On February 17

The proceedings of the Convocation will be live telecast on IGNOU's Gyan Darshan Channel.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), the largest Open University in the world, will be hosting its 33rd Convocation on February 17, 2020 (Monday) at 12 Noon in Baba Saheb Ambedkar Convention Centre, IGNOU Campus. Ramesh Pokhriyal "Nishank", Minister of Human Resource Development, Government of India, will be the Chief Guest and will deliver the Convocation address on the occasion.

The Convocation function will be conducted simultaneously at 53 Regional Centers across the country while the main function will be conducted at the headquarters, the open varsity said in a statement.

Students who have completed their programmes in December-2018/ June-2019 term-end examinations are eligible for award of original certificate at this convocation.

"Certificate/PG Certificate Programme and DPE students are not required to register and pay the requisite fee. Their certificates will be sent by post, after the convocation," the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) had said earlier.

Candidates who qualified for the degree or diploma from the university had to deposit Rs 600 during the registration process to get the certificate.

The last date for registration was February 5.

The 32nd convocation of IGNOU was held in April last year. M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice-President of India was the Chief Guest and delivered the 32nd convocation address on the occasion.

The University, then, awarded 200,000 degrees, diplomas, and certificates in the convocation to the successful students in their respective programmes. Gold medals were also awarded to over 70 meritorious students in the convocation. The convocation function was conducted simultaneously at 53 regional centers across the country while the main function was held at the headquarters.

