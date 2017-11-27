IGNOU December Term End Exam 2017: Time Table Released Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the exam time table for the Term End December 2017 exam.

Share EMAIL PRINT IGNOU Term End December Exam 2017: Dates Released New Delhi: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the exam time table for the December Term End 2017 exam. IGNOU hall ticket for December 2017 exam had been released earlier. The exam will begin on 1 December 2017 and will continue till 23 December 2017. ‘Students of MCA/ BCA/ BLIS/ MLIS/ PGDLAN programme may contact their Regional Centre for venue and schedule of Practical Examination,’ reads the official notification. Online registration for the examination was done till 31 October 2017 without late fees. Those candidates who have not downloaded their admit card yet, must download it at the earliest.



The hall tickets are available on the university's official website for download and candidates would need their enrollment number to download the same. A candidate must download their admit card immediately as the schedule for the exam for their opted subjects will be available only through the admit card. The IGNOU Hall Tickets are available on the University website (www.ignou.ac.in) and the candidates should report at the examination centre along with the Identity Card issued by the University.



IGNOU June term end exam result was announced in August 2017. IGNOU conducts the term end examination for various courses in June for students who are enrolled in the July session of a course. The IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in, where June term end examination 2017 result was declared is not responding right now (when we checked last).



As per sources, close to 5 lakh candidates will appear for the December term end exam.



Click here for the complete IGNOU Term End December Time Table



