IGNOU December Term End Result This Week

IGNOU December term end exam result will be announced this week.

IGNOU December term end exam result will be announced this week, confirmed the university in a tweet. In response to a candidate's query on IGNOU result, the university replied through its official Twitter account that the result will be declared this week.

Last year, IGNOU had released term end exam result within 20-25 days of declaring early results. The December 2018 TEE results were released within 15 days of the early result declaration.

The University has already released the early result for students who had applied for early result declaration.

The December term end examination was held from December 2, 2019 till January 3, 2020. The exams are usually wrapped up by the end of December, but this time around the University had to re-schedule some exams which were scheduled on the same day as Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

IGNOU had released the early results for the December 2019 Term End Examination on January 31, 2020. Early results, by provision, are released within 30 days of the exam.

IGNOU term end exam results will be released on the University's official website. Students will need their enrolment number to check their marks in the exam. For most of the courses offered by IGNOU, a student needs to score minimum 40 per cent marks in both theory paper, and assignments to qualify in the exam.

Meanwhile the university has extended the registration date for January 2020 session till February 28.

Click here for more Education News