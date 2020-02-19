IGNOU December 2019 Term End Exam Result Announced

IGNOU December 2019 term end exam result has been announced

IGNOU December 2019 Term End Examination (TEE) result has been announced. The IGNOU result is available on the University's official website. Students who appeared for the December exam can check their result status using their enrollment number. Along with the result, the University has also released the grade cards for students.

IGNOU December 2019 TEE Result: How To Check?

Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Term Result of December 2019' link given on the homepage.

Step three: In the next window, again click on the Term End Result link.

Step four: Enter your 9-digit enrolment number.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

IGNOU December 2019 TEE Result: Direct Link

In case of any pending result it will be released shortly. Students who are not able to view their result are advised to wait and check their result again.

Students can access their Grade Cards by following the same steps given above but instead of clicking on the result link in step three, they should click on the links provided for Grade Cards.

The December term end examination was held from December 2, 2019 till January 3, 2020. The exams are usually wrapped up by the end of December, but this time around the University had to re-schedule some exams which were scheduled on the same day as Assembly elections in Jharkhand.

IGNOU had released the early results for the December 2019 Term End Examination on January 31, 2020. Early results, by provision, are released within 30 days of the exam.

