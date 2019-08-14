IGNOU Releases June 2019 Term End Exam Result, Grade Card

IGNOU has released June 2019 term end exam result and grade card

IGNOU Result 2019: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released the IGNOU result and grade card for the Term End Examination (TEE) conducted in June 2019. The IGNOU result is available on the official IGNOU website, ignou.ac.in. Students enrolled with the University who appeared in the IGNOU Term End Exam June 2019 can check their result now.

IGNOU had earlier released the Term End result for those students who had applied for early results for June exam.

IGNOU Result For June 2019 Term End Exam: How to check?

Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Term Result of June 2019' link given on the homepage.

Step three: In the next window, again click on the Term End Result link.

Step four: Enter your 9-digit enrolment number.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

IGNOU June 2019 TEE Result Direct Link

In case of any pending result it will be released shortly. Students who are not able to view their result are advised to wait and check their result again.

The University has also released the Grade Cards and students can access their Grade Cards by following the same steps given above but instead of clicking on the result link in step three, they should click on the links provided for Grade Cards.

