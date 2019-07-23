IGNOU Result Declared For Candidates Applied For Early Release

IGNOU result 2019: IGNOU Term End Exam results can be accessed at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU result 2019: IGNOU Term End Exam (TEE) results have been released for those who applied for early results. The IGNOU results have been released on the official website, ignou.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for early results in Undergraduate (PG), Post Graduate (PG), Certificate and Diploma programmes may download their IGNOU results from the official website after entering their registration details. According to an official, the IGNOU results for TEE exams held recently have not been released completely, but, only for those candidates who have applied for early release.

"These results have been announced for candidates who applied for early results after paying certain amount of fee," the official told NDTV.

IGNOU result 2019: How to check your results

Follow the steps given here to download your IGNOU results 2019:

Step one: Go to official IGNOU website, www.ignou.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the IGNOU results tab

Step three: In the next window, again click on the respective results link.

Step four: Enter your 9-digit enrolment number.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

"The news certain portals are carrying about the entire IGNOU results for June term end exams is wrong. The results for rest of the candidates will be released later," the official said.

IGOU Term End Examination for June, 2019 of was held from June 1, 2019 and concluded on June 29, 2019.

The University had established 910 examination centres including 16 overseas centres and 123 centres in Jail for jail inmates.

IGNOU hall ticket (Examination Intimation Slips) had been issued to 7,59,380 eligible students who had applied for appearing in the Term End Examination.

Click here for more Education News

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.