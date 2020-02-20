IGNOU December 2019 TEE Result: What Does Your Grade Mean

IGNOU December TEE 2019 result was announced on February 19 on the official website

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) announced the result for December 2019 Term End Examination yesterday, on February 19. The University released the marks scored by students in the theory exam held at the end of the term and grade cards for students. While the result only shows a student's marks in the theory paper, the grade card also reflects the corresponding marks scored in the assignments.

A student needs to score pass marks in assignments, practical/project (wherever applicable), and theory paper to pass in a course.

Students can check their IGNOU TEE result by following the steps given below:

Step one: Go to official IGNOU website: www.ignou.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the 'Term Result of December 2019' link given on the homepage.

Step three: In the next window, again click on the Term End Result link.

Step four: Enter your 9-digit enrolment number.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

Students can access their Grade Cards by following the same steps given above but instead of clicking on the result link in step three, they should click on the links provided for Grade Cards.

In certain cases, the grade card may show status for a course as 'not complete'. The 'not complete' status indicates that the student's assignment/practical marks have not been submitted by their study centre to the regional centre yet. If the student had submitted the assignments on time, then they should wait for a few days and check their result again. They can also contact their study centre for an update.

Students may also find grades in their grade card instead of marks. Here's how to decode your grade.

IGNOU follows grading system for evaluation

IGNOU uses 10-Point Grading System for evaluating learners' achievement for Bachelor Degree Programmes under CBCS, as under:

IGNOU uses 10-Point Grading System for Bachelor degree programmes

If any student is not happy with their result they can apply for re-evaluation within one month of declaration of the result. They will have to submit a fee of Rs. 750 per course.

