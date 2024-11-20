IGNOU PhD Registration Deadline Extended, Check Details

IGNOU PhD Registration: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the application deadline for its PhD programmes. Interested and eligible candidates can now register on the official website, ignouadm.samarth.edu.in, until November 25, 2024.

IGNOU Admissions 2024: Steps To Register

Visit the official website, ignouadm.samarth.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the 'New Registration' link

Complete the registration process by providing the required details

After registration, log in using the assigned username and password

Enter your academic information and click 'Submit'

Documents Required

Scanned passport-sized photograph (less than 100 KB)

Scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Supporting documents (e.g., proof of date of birth, mark sheets, degree certificates, caste certificate, income certificate, disability certificate, UGC NET-JRF certificate/UGC NET scorecard, etc.) (less than 500 KB)

Application Fee

Candidates must pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 1000

Selection Process

JRF-qualified candidates will be admitted to the PhD programmes through an interview, as per the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022. Candidates with a valid UGC NET-JRF qualification will be invited for the interview, which carries 100% weightage in the selection process.

Admission to the PhD programmes is merit-based. A combined merit list, including JRF candidates and those with a valid UGC NET score in categories 2 and 3, will determine the selected candidates. The final merit list, organized by discipline, will adhere to the Government of India's reservation policy.