IGNOU Revises December 2019 Term End Exam Date Sheet

IGNOU has revised date sheet for the December 2019 Term End Exam (TEE)

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released fresh date sheet for the upcoming Term End examination in December. The University had initially released the date sheet in September. But the exam dates for some of the courses have been revised and hence the University has issued a fresh date sheet. The new date sheet, which is now available on IGNOU website, is also tentative in nature.

The beginning and concluding date for the December Term End Examination (TEE) remains the same, i.e. December 2 and December 30.

IGNOU December 2019 Term End Examination Date Sheet

The University has changed exam dates for many courses. Students are advised to go through the fresh exam schedule to confirm any change in the examination dates. The University has changed the exam dates for only a few courses.

The hall ticket for IGNOU December 2019 Term End examination is expected 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

Meanwhile, the University has again extended the last date for submission of assignments. Now, students can submit their assignments till October 30. Only those students who have submitted their assignments will be issued hall ticket for the term end examination.

The University will also commence the online and offline re-registration process for January, 2020 session from today, i.e. October 14. The varsity also said in a statement that the last date of submission of re-registration forms for January, 2020 session shall be 30th November, 2019.

