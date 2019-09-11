IGNOU Releases December 2019 Term End Exam Dates

IGNOU December 2019 Term End Exam date sheet has been released

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has released date sheet for the December 2019 Term End Examination. Students who will appear in the December Term End Examination can check their examination schedule from the University's official website. The examinations will begin on December 2 and conclude on December 30, 2019. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts - morning and afternoon.

The admit card for the December 2019 Term End Examination will be released 10 days before the commencement of the exam.

IGNOU December 2019 Term End Exam Date Sheet

IGNOU has also begun the submission of examination forms. Last date to submit exam form for December 2019 exam is October 5, 2019. Students who miss the October 5 deadline will have time till October 20 to submit examination form with Rs. 500 late fine. The examination form can be filled online only. Students who miss the October 20 deadline too, will be given another chance till October 31 to fill the examination form with Rs. 1000 late fine.

Only those students who submit their assignment for their respective course will be allowed to sit for the exam in that particular course. The last date to submit assignment to appear for the upcoming exam is September 30, 2019.

