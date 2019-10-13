IGNOU Re-Registration, Assignment Submission Extended Dates Announced

The last date for submission of Assignments has been extended to October 31, 2019.

The online and offline re-registration for January, 2020 session of Indira Gandhi National Open University or IGNOU would be commencing from October 14, 2019 for all programmes. The varsity also said in a statement that the last date of submission of re-registration forms for January, 2020 session shall be 30th November, 2019.

The last date for submission of Assignments for December, 2019 term-end examination has been extended from the present date, (i.e. September 30, 2019) to October 31, 2019.

Re-registration means registering for next year or semester of a Programme.

So it is applicable only to students enrolled in undergraduate or postgraduate programmes of two-three year duration.

A candidate can re-register for the next year or semester of their Programme irrespective of whether they have submitted the assignments or appeared in the term-end examination of the previous semester.

For more details candidates may go through their programme details and the related rules available on the official website of varsity.

The online re-registration link can be accessed at; https://onlinerr.ignou.ac.in/

For further details visit University website, www.ignou.ac.in.

Before this, IGNOU extended the deadline to submit December Term End Examination (TEE) form. Now, the students can submit the examination form till October 20 without any late fee. Students who miss the October 20 deadline will have time till October 31 to submit examination form with Rs. 500 late fine. Students who miss the October 31 deadline too, will be given another chance till November 5 to fill the examination form with Rs. 1000 late fine.

