IGNOU Extends Last Date For December Term End Exam Form Submission

IGNOU has extended last date for December term end exam form submission

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the deadline to submit December Term End Examination (TEE) form. Now, students can submit the examination form till October 20 without any late fee. Students who miss the October 20 deadline will have time till October 31 to submit examination form with Rs. 500 late fine. Students who miss the October 31 deadline too, will be given another chance till November 5 to fill the examination form with Rs. 1000 late fine.

Students must ensure that they have submitted assignment for their respective course. Without assignment submission, they will not be allowed to sit in the examination, even if they submit the exam form on time.

The examination fee is Rs. 150 for each theory paper or practical paper. At the time of filling the examination form, students would need to select three exam centres as per their convenience. They can check the list of tentative exam centres here.

Students who end up paying the examination fee more than once are advised to wait till the Hall tickets are released and then submit their charge back case with the concerned bank.

The hall tickets for the IGNOU December Term End Exam will be uploaded on the University's website 10 days before the date of the first examination.

The December Term End Examination (TEE) will begin on December 2 and conclude on December 31, 2019.

