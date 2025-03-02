IGNOU Admission 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Until March 15, Check Details

Candidates can submit their online applications by visiting official website.
IGNOU Admission 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the admission deadline for all its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes, as well as re-registration for all programmes, until March 15. Interested candidates can submit their online applications by visiting the university's official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.
IGNOU Admissions 2025: Steps To Register
Step 1. Visit the official website, ignouadm.samarth.edu.in
Step 2. Click the 'New Registration' link on the homepage
Step 3. Complete the registration process by providing the required information
Step 4. After registration, log in with your assigned username and password.
Step 5. Enter your academic details and click 'Submit'
Required Documents
The following documents are required for registration:
- A scanned passport-sized photograph (less than 100 KB)
- A scanned signature (less than 100 KB)
- Supporting documents (such as proof of date of birth, mark sheets, degree certificates, caste certificates, income certificates, disability certificates, UGC NET-JRF certificates/UGC NET scorecards, etc.) (less than 500 KB)
Refund Policy
The registration fee is non-refundable. However, the programme fee will be refunded under certain circumstances:
- If a refund request is made before admission is confirmed, the full programme fee will be refunded
- If a refund request is made after admission is confirmed, a refund will be issued after deducting 15% of the programme fee, capped at Rs 2,000
- If a student opts for a soft copy of the study material, the fee will be refunded after deducting only the registration fee