IGNOU Admission 2025: Registration Deadline Extended Until March 15, Check Details

IGNOU Admission 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has again extended the admission deadline for all its Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes, as well as re-registration for all programmes, until March 15. Interested candidates can submit their online applications by visiting the university's official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU Admissions 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Visit the official website, ignouadm.samarth.edu.in

Step 2. Click the 'New Registration' link on the homepage

Step 3. Complete the registration process by providing the required information

Step 4. After registration, log in with your assigned username and password.

Step 5. Enter your academic details and click 'Submit'

Required Documents

The following documents are required for registration:

A scanned passport-sized photograph (less than 100 KB)

A scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Supporting documents (such as proof of date of birth, mark sheets, degree certificates, caste certificates, income certificates, disability certificates, UGC NET-JRF certificates/UGC NET scorecards, etc.) (less than 500 KB)

Refund Policy

The registration fee is non-refundable. However, the programme fee will be refunded under certain circumstances: