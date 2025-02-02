IGNOU Admission 2025: Registration Date Extended Until February 15, Check Details

IGNOU Admission 2025: The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the admission deadline for all its open and distance learning (ODL) and online programmes, as well as re-registration for all programmes, until February 15. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the university's official website, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

IGNOU Admissions 2025: Steps To Register

Step 1. Visit the official website, ignouadm.samarth.edu.in

Step 2. On the homepage, click the 'New Registration' link

Step 3. Complete the registration process by providing the required information

Step 4. After registration, log in with your assigned username and password

Step 5. Enter your academic details and click 'Submit'

Required Documents

The following documents are required for registration:

A scanned, passport-sized photograph (less than 100 KB)

A scanned signature (less than 100 KB)

Supporting documents (such as proof of date of birth, mark sheets, degree certificates, caste certificates, income certificates, disability certificates, UGC NET-JRF certificates/UGC NET scorecards, etc.) (less than 500 KB)

According to the official document: "It is necessary to scan documents from your originals. Once you have uploaded the document, click the 'Next' button; you will get the 'Form Preview' option. Save or print your form for future reference. Please fill in the details carefully. If you are using a cybercafe's services to fill in your form, please make sure that details are correctly filled in and the relevant documents are uploaded as prescribed."



The registration fee is non-refundable. However, the programme fee paid will be refunded under certain circumstances. If a refund is requested before admission is confirmed, the full fee paid will be refunded. After admission is confirmed, a refund will be made after deducting 15% of the programme fee, capped at Rs 2,000. If a student has opted for a soft copy of the study material, the fee paid will be refunded after deducting only the registration fee.