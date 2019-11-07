ICSI Ties Up With Colleges To Provide Library Facility To Its Members

In its Vision 2022 report, ICSI plans to introduce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET).

In order to provide library facility to its members and students, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has collaborated with 54 colleges and universities. ICSI is the only recognized professional body in India to develop and regulate the profession of Company Secretaries.

"As an initiative to provide library services to its Members and Students all over India, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India is pleased to inform that it has forayed into a tie-up with 54 Renowned Universities and Colleges of India for providing access to its Library/Reading room facilities to esteemed Members and students of ICSI," it said in a recent notice.

CS study materials will be available in the libraries. ICSI has released the list of colleges/ universities where the library facility is available on its official website.

At present, there are more than 50,000 members and about 4,00,000 students on the roll of ICSI, as per the data shared on its official website.

In its Vision 2020 report, released in 2011, ICSI had envisaged enrolling more than 3 lakh students and more than 50,000 memberships by 2020.

It had also aimed to improve the service delivery system to the stakeholders.

In its Vision 2022 report, ICSI plans to introduce CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET), in place of Foundation Programme, for assessing the quality and aptitude for admission in the Company Secretary course. It also plans to introduce online pre-examination test enabling the students to assess their preparedness for the examination of Executive and Professional programmes among other objectives and strategies.

