ICSI Company Secretary December 2026 Exam Dates Released, Check Complete Schedule Here

CS December 2026 Exam Dates: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has officially released the exam schedule for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional December 2026 exams. Candidates appearing for the upcoming session can now access the subject-wise timetable on the official website, icsi.edu.

The CS Executive and CS Professional examinations will be conducted in offline mode from December 21, 2026. As per the schedule, all examinations will be held from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM..

ICSI CS Executive December 2026 Exam Dates

The ICSI CS Executive December 2026 examinations will begin on December 21 and continue until December 28, 2026. The schedule covers papers from both Group 1 and Group 2. Check the complete schedule below:

December 21, 2026 (Monday): Jurisprudence, Interpretation and General Laws (Group 1)

December 22, 2026 (Tuesday): Capital Market and Securities Laws (Group 2)

December 23, 2026 (Wednesday): Company Law and Practice (Group 1)

December 24, 2026 (Thursday): Economic, Commercial and Intellectual Property Laws (Group 2)

December 26, 2026 (Saturday): Setting Up of Business, Industrial and Labour Laws (Group 1)

December 27, 2026 (Sunday): Tax Laws and Practice (Group 2)

December 28, 2026 (Monday): Corporate Accounting and Financial Management (Group 1)

Also Check: CSEET Application Ongoing For October 2026

ICSI CS Professional December 2026 Exam Dates

The ICSI CS Professional December 2026 examinations will also commence on December 21. Below is the complete schedule

December 21, 2026 (Monday): Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) - Principles and Practice (Group 1)

December 22, 2026 (Tuesday): Strategic Management and Corporate Finance (Group 2)

December 23, 2026 (Wednesday): Drafting, Pleadings and Appearances (Group 1)

December 24, 2026 (Thursday): Corporate Restructuring, Valuation and Insolvency (Group 2)

December 26, 2026 (Saturday): Compliance Management, Audit and Due Diligence (Group 1)

December 27, 2026 (Sunday): Elective 2 (Open Book Examination) - Candidates can choose from Arbitration, Mediation and Conciliation; GST and Corporate Tax Planning; Labour Laws and Practice; Banking and Insurance Laws and Practice; or Insolvency and Bankruptcy Law and Practice.

December 28, 2026 (Monday): Elective 1 (Open Book Examination) - Candidates can choose from CSR and Social Governance; Internal and Forensic Audit; Intellectual Property Rights Law and Practice; or Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics and Cyber Security Law and Practice.

How to Check ICSI CS December 2026 Exam Schedule?

Visit the official ICSI website at icsi.edu

Go to the examination section.

Click on the CS Executive or CS Professional December 2026 examination schedule link.

Download the PDF timetable.

Check the subject-wise dates and keep a copy for future reference.

With the exam dates now available, candidates are advised to begin their final preparation and ensure they are familiar with their respective examination schedules.