ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Soon: Here Is How To Check CISCE 10th, 12th Results

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations is expected to release the ICSE and ISC Results 2026 very soon at results.cisce.org. The official result date will be announced on the board's website.

Students can check their scores by logging in with their credentials. Results will also be available via DigiLocker and through SMS services for added convenience. The online marksheet will be provisional, and students must collect their original mark sheets from their respective schools.

ICSE, ISC Results 2026 Expected Date

ICSE and ISC Results 2026 is expected to be released soon. The results are likely to be declared by the end of April or in the first week of May 2026 based on past trends.The board has not officially confirmed the exact result date yet. ICSE and ISC results were announced on April 30 last year. A similar schedule may be followed this year as well.

Students are advised to regularly check the official website and stay updated for the latest announcements regarding ICSE and ISC Results 2026.

How to Download ICSE, ISC Results 2026?

Students can check and download their ICSE and ISC Results 2026 by following these steps:

Visit the official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations at cisce.org

Click on the "ICSE Result 2026" or "ISC Result 2026" link available on the homepage

Enter the required login details such as UID, Index Number, and Captcha

Click on the "Submit" button

The ICSE/ISC Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen

Download and save the result for future reference

Students are advised to take a printout of the provisional marksheet and keep it safe until they receive the original from their school.