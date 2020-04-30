ICMAI Postpones CMA June Exams

ICMAI Postpones June CMA Exams In View Of COVID-19 Pandemic

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (popularly known as ICMAI) has postponed the CMA examinations scheduled to be held in June. Earlier, the Institute had extended the the closing date for submission of online application form for June examinations. According to a statement released by the Institute, now, the CMA examinations will be held from July.

"The Institute of Cost Accountants of India has decided to postpone the examinations for June, 2020 term due to outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and subsequent lockdown situation in the country.

"The Foundation, Intermediate and Final examinations that were scheduled from 11th - 18th June, 2020 will now commence from 20th July, 2020," the Commission said in the statement.

The revised schedule of the examinations in details will be announced soon, it added.

Candidates may visit the official website for further updates.

Earlier this week, the ICMAI waived off the course fee for students from Kashmir and North Eastern states. The ICMAI, in its 323rd meeting held in January-February had taken this decision.

As per the decision taken by the ICMAI the first 200 students from Kashmir who take admission in CMA Foundation or Intermediate course will be given 100% relaxation in the course fee. For the rest of the students of Kashmir who take admission 50% of the course fee will be waived.

