ICMAI Extends Exam Form Submission Deadline For Cost Accountant June 2020 Exam

The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) has extended the exam form submission deadline for the June 2020 Cost Accountant examinations. Cost Accountant students can now submit their examination form till May 20, 2020. The examination dates had to be postponed too due to the ongoing covid-19 crisis and the exams will now be held from July 20, 2020.

"Due to outbreak of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) and subsequent lockdown situation thereof in the country, it is hereby notified for information of all concerned that the closing date for submission of online Examination Application Form for June, 2020 Examinations of the Institute now scheduled to be held from 20th July, 2020 onwards hereby stands further extended up to 20th May, 2020 without late fee," says a notice on ICMAI website.

The revised schedule of the examinations in details will be announced soon, it added. Candidates may visit the official website for further updates.

ICMAI has also waived off the course fee for students from Kashmir and North Eastern states. The ICMAI, in its 323rd meeting held in January-February had taken this decision.

Earlier, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) released revised exam dates for CS June 2020 exam. A similar update from ICAI is awaited.

